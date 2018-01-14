TN Valley marks MLK Day

In Chattanooga, volunteers and organizers are ready to complete more than 50 service projects on Monday for the 2018 MLK Day of Service. This year’s day of service marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Due to expected cold weather, the kickoff and registration have been moved inside to the Maclellan Gym on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. After the official kickoff, hundreds of volunteers will disperse into Chattanooga neighborhoods to undertake landscaping, clearing debris, trail maintenance, painting, deep cleaning, building repairs, community art projects, and more.

Pre-registration is closed, but people can still sign up for a project on Monday morning at the registration table.

MLK DAY SCHEDULE

Volunteer Check In 8 - 9 AM

Service Projects Begin 9 AM

Kickoff Location: UTC Maclellan Gym

Projects will last until 12:30 PM or earlier as tasks are completed.

In Cleveland, the Cleveland Police Department is hosting a free community breakfast at Cross Pointe Church of God. It is set for Monday at 9 am.

Unity Group of Chattanooga's Memorial Parade & March will be held at 4 pm. Line up begins at 3 pm at 740 East MLKing Boulevard. Route starts on Peeples Street, ends at Bessie Smith Cultural Center. At 5 pm, the main program will begin at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church on 1734 E 3rd Street. Lonnie C King Jr, civil rights organizer and committee on the appeal for human rights leader, will speak.