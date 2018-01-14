UPDATE: Police find Hixson pastor's stolen truck - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police find Hixson pastor's stolen truck

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photo courtesy of The Ministry Center Photo courtesy of The Ministry Center
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga police found the pastor's truck abandoned by some railroad tracks on Lightfoot Mill Road.

They are still searching for the suspects in the case.

A Hixson pastor's truck was stolen from a church parking lot Sunday morning.

According to a post about the theft on Facebook, Pastor Jimmie Talley's 2011 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from The Ministry Center's parking lot by two individuals.

Surveillance video shows a male and female taking the vehicle around 7:30 am. 

Pastor Talley told Channel 3 that he went to the church early this morning to make sure the heat was on. He did not think he was going to be in the church long, so he left his car running and unlocked. 

If you have any information about this theft or the suspects involved, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

https://www.facebook.com/walls2wings1/posts/10211053833676883

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.