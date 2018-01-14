UPDATE: Police find Hixson pastor's stolen truck

UPDATE: Chattanooga police found the pastor's truck abandoned by some railroad tracks on Lightfoot Mill Road.

They are still searching for the suspects in the case.

A Hixson pastor's truck was stolen from a church parking lot Sunday morning.

According to a post about the theft on Facebook, Pastor Jimmie Talley's 2011 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from The Ministry Center's parking lot by two individuals.

Surveillance video shows a male and female taking the vehicle around 7:30 am.

Pastor Talley told Channel 3 that he went to the church early this morning to make sure the heat was on. He did not think he was going to be in the church long, so he left his car running and unlocked.

If you have any information about this theft or the suspects involved, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

https://www.facebook.com/walls2wings1/posts/10211053833676883