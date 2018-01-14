Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

The Latest: Death toll from California mudslide rises to 17

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

GOP, Dem senators have immigration deal, White House says no

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

GOP, Dem senators have immigration deal, White House says no

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Florida authorities say a casino cruise boat catches fire near Gulf Coast in Tampa Bay area and all 50 passengers make it safely to shore amid rescue operation.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

'Jumanji' tops 'The Post,' 'The Commuter' at MLK box office

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Authorities: fire engulfs shuttle boat used to ferry patrons to casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast, forcing all aboard to jump in chilly waters to escape; 15 minor injuries reported.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.

