Chattanooga teenager speaks out against Trump's alleged 's***hole' comments

A teenage girl in Chattanooga is responding to President Trump's alleged comments from Thursday.

Trump is under fire after reportedly using explicit language to describe African countries and Haiti.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Trump appears to deny ‘s***hole’ slur, defends ‘tough’ immigration stance

In a tweet, Trump argued he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians."

"Hello Mr. Trump, my name is Lovencia Chambley, and I'm 14 years old," Lovencia Chambley said in a Facebook post addressing the President.

She moved to Chattanooga from Haiti about 4 years ago, and her response is making its way around social media.

"I am not okay with that because you named one of my country in it and those people mean the world to me," Lovencia Chambley said in the Facebook video.

The post has more than 159,000 views, hundreds of comments, likes, and shares. The President's alleged comments hit close to home because Haiti was her home.

"I was under the rubble, but Jesus has given me the opportunity to survive," Lovencia Chambley said. She was describing the moments when an earthquake shook the country.

Chambley moved to the U.S. 4 years ago when she was adopted. Her siblings, other family members and friends are still in Haiti.

While she loves her new home, she said Haiti will always be in her heart, which is why she chose to speak out.

"The people makes Haiti,” Lovencia Chambley urged. “And when you calling the culture the s-h word, you're basically calling the people that.”

Her mom, Kelly Chambley, said she is proud her daughter is standing up for what she believes in.

"His words hit her," Kelly Chambley said proudly. "Like, she didn't put her head down, she kept her head high and stuck up for her people and for other countries too."

Lovencia Chambley hopes this shows anyone from a different country they are not alone, and America is their country too.

"I want them to know that they have a voice even though they're from different countries," Lovencia Chambley urged.

Lovencia Chambley and her mom both said they are surprised at how much the video has traveled on social media.