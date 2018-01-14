Chattanooga Yacht Club maintenance building catches fire early S - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Yacht Club maintenance building catches fire early Sunday

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chattanooga Yacht Club, located at 9400 North Hickory Valley Road, early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 am and found a detached maintenance building on fire once they arrived on scene. 

According to fire officials, no one was inside the building, that is used for storing tools and equipment, at the time of the blaze.

The structure is a total loss and damage is estimated at $60,000.  The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

