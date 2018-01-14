Speeding Car Goes Airborne, Plows Into Second Floor of Building - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Speeding Car Goes Airborne, Plows Into Second Floor of Building

By NBC News
A car wound up on the second floor of a building in Orange County after hitting a median on the street.

The accident happened around 5:25 a.m. near the intersection of French and 17th streets in Santa Ana when the white sedan, which was traveling at high speeds, hit the median and went airborne, a Santa Ana Police Department watch commander said.

The car caught fire after it went into the building, said Daniel Sanchez, who witnessed the accident. The driver managed to get out, but was left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until police could catch him, Sanchez said.

"It was crazy, it really was," he said.

