CFD rescues woman from early Sunday house fire

The Chattanooga Fire Department rescued a woman from a house fire early Sunday morning.

Around 4:15 am, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 1107 O'Grady Drive where three people were believed to be inside.

CPD officers were already on the scene and inside the home when firefighters arrived. Firefighters with Squad 20 entered the home in rescue mode.

"The two police officers who arrived first were driven out of the house due to the heavy smoke," a CFD spokesperson said. "When the firefighters with Squad 20 went in, Captain [Tim Zink] said they found an occupant in bed in the last room to the left on the front of the house. Captain Zink said the woman was wrapped in bedding and carried to the front door, where she was handed off to the police officers and Hamilton County EMS."

The woman was the only person found in the home. The other two occupants were able to escape on their own.

Additional firefighters responded to the scene to help extinguish the blaze while others were searching the home.

Captain Zink said the fire was first spotted near an electrical meter on the front of the home. It then spread up to the soffett and attic.

"Captain Michael Thomas, the incident commander, said the firefighters had to pull the ceiling to gain access to the fire in the attic," a CFD spokesperson explained. "Once they did though, the fire was brought under control."

The total dollar loss and cause of the fire are not known at this time.