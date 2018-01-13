UPDATE: Man facing aggravated kidnapping, rape charges arrested after chase

UPDATE: Thirty-seven year-old Demetrius Bailey faces aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

He was taken into custody early Sunday morning following a lengthy police chase.

Court documents said police responded to a sexual assault report Friday. The victim told them that Bailey had kidnapped and raped him.

He also told officers that he gave a ride to a stranger on Tuesday and was held at gunpoint then told to go to a home on 12th Avenue.

The man said that Bailey forced him to go into a basement area of the home and stay there. The door was then blocked by an unknown person. The victim said he did exactly as he was told because he feared for his life.

The victim said he was able to escape when Demetrius’ attention was drawn away by another person.

On Friday, police responded to a theft at Cash America Pawn on East 23rd Street. The manager of the store told police that a black male stole a Bose speaker system and drove off in a gray four-door pick-up truck.

Police identified the suspect as Bailey.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, CPD and East Ridge Police all participated in the pursuit of Bailey.

When the arresting deputy joined the chase, Bailey turned south on Highway 153 in a dark-colored Chevy pick-up truck.

He continued on Highway 153 until he reached I-24 Westbound. The East Ridge Police Department deployed spike stripes on I-24, and Bailey pulled onto the Moore Road exit.

Records said that Bailey resisted arrest by punching and kicking the arresting deputy. He also had a knife.

Deputies were eventually able to take Bailey into custody.

Bailey also faces charges of: