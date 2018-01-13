Chattanooga police arrest kidnapping, rape suspect following chase

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police arrested 37-year-old Demetrius Bailey early Sunday morning following a police chase.

CPD officers, who had been searching for the suspect's car throughout the night, spotted Bailey's vehicle around 2:00 am and attempted to pull him over. Bailey fled, and CPD officers pursued him.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the CPD and the East Ridge Police Department, took Bailey into custody following the chase.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. If you have any information, please call the CPD at 423-698-2525.

PRESS RELEASE: Chattanooga police are looking for a man accused of kidnapping and raping another man.

The victim told police he had been held at gunpoint on Tuesday and held against his will until he escaped on Friday.

He said he gave a ride to a stranger and was held at gunpoint then told to go to a home on 12th Avenue.

Officers identified the suspect in the case as 37-year-old Demetrius Bailey. Once captured, he'll be charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

If you have any information, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.