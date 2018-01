One person had to be taken to the hospital following a crash involving three cars in Chattanooga.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on I-75 N by Hamilton Place Blvd. on Saturday.

Hamilton County dispatchers said one of the cars rolled over. They said the injuries one person suffered don't appear to be serious at this time.

TDOT estimates the crash to be cleared by 9:00 p.m. Northbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked. Southbound traffic is affected with the left lane blocked.