Chelsea Manning files for US Senate bid in Maryland

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Chelsea Manning, the transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents, will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Manning, 30, filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday. She is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Senator Democrat Ben Cardin. He has served two terms and is an overwhelming favorite to win.

Manning listed a North Bethesda address in her FEC filing.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced for leaking a trove of classified documents. She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence, which was commuted by President Barack Obama in his final days in office.

Obama said in January he felt justice had been served. Manning explained on ABC's "Good Morning America" in a recent interview that she was prompted to give the information to WikiLeaks because of the human toll of the "death, destruction and mayhem" she saw while serving in Iraq.

Last fall, Harvard University reversed its decision to name Manning a visiting fellow, with the dean of the university's John F. Kennedy School of Government saying it was a mistake, even though the title carries no special honor.

"We did not intend to honor her in any way or to endorse any of her words or deeds, as we do not honor or endorse any Fellow," said the dean, Douglas Elmendorf.

Manning still met off campus with several Harvard University student groups in September.

That same month, she told a crowd at a "creative thinkers" conference in Massachusetts that she's not an "American traitor" as her critics have claimed and she did what she thought was the right thing to do.

"I believe I did the best I could in my circumstances to make an ethical decision," she said.

