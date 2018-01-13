Dunkin’ without the ‘Donuts’: New store tests shorter name

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Dunkin’ without the Donuts?

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store opening in the Boston suburb of Quincy is giving the idea a try, at least in name. Officials say the “next generation” store being unveiled Tuesday will be the first in the nation to be billed simply as “Dunkin.”

But the chain’s signature doughnuts aren’t going anywhere. The restaurant will still serve the fried treats that have been a mainstay for the company since its founding in Quincy in 1950.

The shortened name is part of a broader rebranding at several of the company’s stores. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company has been referring to itself as Dunkin’ in advertisements for years.

The Patriot Ledger reports the Quincy franchise also will pilot other new concepts, including multiple, high-tech drive-thru lanes.