HCSO adds Austin Chase Higdon to Top 12 Most Wanted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO adds Austin Chase Higdon to Top 12 Most Wanted

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Austin Chase Higdon.

Higdon has been added to the HCSO's Top 12 Most Wanted. He is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Higdon faces charges:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Felony Vandalism (over $2,500)
  • Theft of Property Under $1000

If you have any information about Higdon's whereabouts, please contact your local police department or call the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.

You can also submit a tip on the HCSO website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.