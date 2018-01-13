HCSO adds Austin Chase Higdon to Top 12 Most Wanted

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Austin Chase Higdon.

Higdon has been added to the HCSO's Top 12 Most Wanted. He is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Higdon faces charges:

Aggravated Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Felony Vandalism (over $2,500)

Theft of Property Under $1000

If you have any information about Higdon's whereabouts, please contact your local police department or call the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.