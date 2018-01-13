Julia Louis-Dreyfus marks chemo end with 'Beat It' video

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Greyhound bus led to a police chase of the vehicle that started in Wisconsin and ended in northern Illinois.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has marked the end of chemo by posting an Instagram video of her grown sons lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

The “Veep” star and “Seinfeld” alum” said of Charlie and Henry, her two kids with Brad Hall: “Ain’t they sweet?”

Louis-Dreyfus announced in September she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she found out the day after winning an Emmy for “Veep.” She’s been sharing her journey and support from loved ones and fans on social media ever since.

The video is titled: “Mom’s last chemo day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie.” Louis-Dreyfus called her sons “My beauty boys.”

The video posted Friday had been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.

Louis-Dreyfus turned 57 Saturday.