American Red Cross helping Harrison couple who lost mobile home to fire Saturday

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to a Harrison couple who lost their mobile home in a fire Saturday morning.

The call came in at 10:30 AM that a home was on fire at 8813 Highway 58. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and found a chimney fire that had spread into the attic.

Mutual aid was requested to provide additional manpower and a water tanker. 

According to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, "Tri-Community VFD responded with a water tanker to the scene, Bradley Co Fire Rescue and East Ridge FD covered the Highway 58 Area for additional emergency calls."

No injuries were reported. Damages to the mobile home are $60,000.

Fire officials have ruled the fire accidental. 

