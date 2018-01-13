Saturday morning electrical fire displaces Chattanooga family

One person has minor injuries following a Saturday morning electrical fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1921 East 34th Street Saturday morning just before 10:30 am.

According to Captain Chris Cordes, with the CFD, the fire started in or behind the home's breaker box.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out in roughly 15 minutes. The fire was contained to one room.

The homeowners told Captain Cordes they checked a back room where they heard popping and cracking sounds and discovered a fire around the breaker box. They attempted to put the fire out but were unable.

One of the occupants of the home injured his hand from breaking a window. Firefighters treated him on the scene.

The fire has been ruled accidental and the damage is estimated at $20,000.

The American Red Cross has been called to help the family because the electricity had to be turned off due to the fire.