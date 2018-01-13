'A crane has been ordered': UT working to remove Butch Jones from video board

Butch Jones hasn't been the head football coach at the University of Tennessee for two months, but his picture remains on the back of the video board at Neyland Stadium.

Since October 2014, fans have looked up from Neyland Drive and seen the then-Vols head coach.

Jones was fired on Nov. 12, but two months later, his picture hasn't been taken down.

The Vol Network is in charge of changing the pictures on the back of the video board. Steve Early with the Vol Network told 10News there are a lot of challenges when it comes to changing it, and they've been working on it for months.

UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport recently replied to a tweet about the situation, asking fans to "please hang on, a crane has been ordered."

Every VOLS fan New Year Resolution.



Get Lyle off the jumbo tron!@ChancellorDav @phillipfulmer — Corn from a Jar™ (@VOLUNTEERS_TN) January 1, 2018

Please hang on. A crane has been ordered. — Beverly Davenport (@ChancellorDav) January 2, 2018