Girl Scouts join fight over bridge named for segregationist

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Girl Scouts have hired a lobbyist, met with the governor and made plans for a milk-and-cookies reception for Georgia lawmakers as they try to get a Savannah bridge renamed for Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low.

Sue Else of the Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia says up to 300 scouts will visit the state Capitol in February to meet with lawmakers about the bridge.

The Girl Scouts see an opening after Savannah's city council last fall called on the legislature to remove former Gov. Eugene Talmadge's name from the bridge spanning the Savannah River because he was a segregationist.

Low started the Girl Scouts in Savannah in 1912.

