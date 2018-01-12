Chattanooga Women fall at ETSU, first loss to Bucs since 2010

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (gomocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team was outscored 10-1 over the final 5:42 of the game, falling 65-58 to ETSU in Southern Conference action Friday night at Brooks Gym. Chattanooga is 11-6 overall and 2-1 against the SoCon and ETSU improves to 10-8 on the year and 3-0 in league play.



Tianna Tarter hit a layup to tie the game at 57-57 for the seventh and final time, sparking the 10-1 run.



ETSU started the game on a 7-0 run and led 23-14 after the first quarter. The Mocs responded with a 23-10 second quarter, capped off by a 3-pointer from Aryanna Gilbert as time expired to lead 37-33 at the half.

Lakelyn Bouldin got the scoring started for Chattanooga with a four-point play at the 9:27 mark of the period. ETSU stretched its lead back out to nine points with scoring from Tarter and Malloree Schurr to make it 27-18 with 8:34 to go in the period.



Arianne Whitaker and Keiana Gilbert combined for a 9-0 run by the Mocs to tie it up 27-27 at the 5:30 mark. ETSU got back out front 33-29 with 1:28 to play in the second with a 6-2 run, but the Gilbert sisters combined for an 8-0 run, capped off by Aryanna's 3-pointer, to make it a 37-33 game in the Mocs' favor.



Whitaker hit a layup to start the third quarter, giving Chattanooga its largest lead of the game, 39-33. UTC would hit that mark once more in the frame and held tight to a 48-46 lead at the end of three quarters.



The fourth saw the Bucs tie the game three times before finally taking the lead for the first time since late in the second quarter.



Following Tarter's bucket, the Bucs converted a turnover into a basket by Erica Haynes-Overton to take the lead 59-57. A missed shot on the Mocs' end and an offensive rebound on ETSU's end led to another layup by Haynes-Overton to make it 61-57 in the Bucs' favor.



Aryanna Gilbert drew a foul but connected on just one of her two free throw attempts to get the Mocs to within three points at 61-58 with 2:26 in the game.



The two team traded missed 3-pointers and ETSU, after missing another 3-point attempt, converted an offensive rebound into a jumper from Schurr to make it 63-58. The Mocs fouled twice to preserve the clock and their next foul sent Raven Dean to the free throw line with just over 21 seconds to play for the final points.



Keiana Gilbert, playing every minute for the 10th straight game, led all scorers with 22 points. She was joined in double figures by Bouldin and Whitaker. Bouldin was 3-of-8 from the 3-point line and drained all four of her free throws for 15 points while Whitaker was 5-of-6 from the field for 10 points and had six rebounds.



Aryanna Gilbert had a team-high eight rebounds and eight points with four assists and two blocked shots. Molly Melton made a return to the lineup and dished out a game-best six assists and had four rebounds in her 36 minutes on the court.



Chattanooga remains on the road next week at Wofford Thursday and Furman Saturday afternoon. Follow all the action online at GoMocs.com.