UPDATE: Road conditions in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The winter weather moving through the Tennessee Valley is causing some icy conditions on some roads in the Channel 3 viewing area.

Here's a county-by-county look at current road conditions:

Bradley County: No problems reported at this time.

Bledsoe County: No problems reported at this time.

Grundy County: Patches of ice reported on various roads throughout the county. Please stay home if possible.

Hamilton County: Roberts Mill and W Roads are CLOSED. No major problems have been reported in the county. Please use caution if you have to leave your home.

Marion County: No problems reported at this time.

Meigs County: No problems reported at this time.

McMinn County: No problems reported at this time.

Polk County: No problems reported at this time.

Rhea County: Some reports of ice on back roads. Please stay home or use extreme caution if you must travel.

Sequatchie County: Patches of ice have been reported on Cagle Mountain and Highways 111 and 399.

