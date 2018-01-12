HCSO closes W Road, Roberts Mill Road on Signal Mountain

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, precipitation, and predicted below freezing temperatures, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has closed the W Road and Roberts Mill Road Friday night.

Drivers should expect both roads to be closed until mid-morning or possibly later on Saturday depending on road conditions and the temperature.

All drivers attempting to reach the communities of Signal Mountain and Walden should allow extra travel time and use Signal Mountain Road until further notice.

