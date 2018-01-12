What the Tech? CES Day 4: Eureka!

One of my favorite (sort of) places at CES is Eureka Park.

As the name suggests it is a section of the convention and expo where start-ups and inventors bring their new products to be showcased.

I try to spend a day at Eureka Park where I can see what inventors from all over the world are up to and where the world is headed.

This year the most impressive and maybe scariest invention is a computer chip that allows robots and machines to feel emotion.

"For the first time we have created the heart of the machine," explains Patrick Levy Rosenthal of EmoShape.

"This will control the machines in the future," he said. "The machine will make the decision. The robot can aim for positive or negative emotion for humans."

Of course, you might think this is dangerous territory.

As the robot population continues to expand what happens if scientists give robots the ability to decide things for themselves?

Turn on us?

"We want the robots to bond to humans so we want them to have emotion," said Rosenthal. "What makes human happy makes the machine happy. The machine receives as a reward: pleasure."

Also in Eureka Park are the inventions you might be more comfortable with.

The Blocks modular smartwatch gives the consumer the ability to build their own watch.

"Users can pick and choose from a different range of module to add functionality to the watch," said Thomas Botting.

He demonstrated this by connecting a flashlight module onto the wristband.

After scrolling on the watch face, Botting turned on a pretty powerful flashlight, bright enough to help you open the house door in the dark.

Not all startups were only showcased in Eureka Park.

I spotted the Petric Ped Bed at another event.

It's an Innovation Award winner at CES.

"We've created the world's first smart bed that tracks your pet's weight and has climate control," said Edward Hall.

CES says there are some 900 startups participating in the show this year.