Burglary, assault suspect added to Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A man wanted for burglary and weapons charges has been added to Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted.

The Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Dominique L. Brown is wanted for Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Deploy, Burglary, and Domestic Assault.

Brown is described as 5’10” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you know where to find Dominique Brown, please call your local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.

