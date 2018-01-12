PHOTOS: Dunlap police, TWRA called to bobcat discovery in outbuilding

Photo courtesy of the Dunlap Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Dunlap Police Department.

Dunlap police were called to an unusual discovery in an outbuilding Friday morning.

Officers arrived to the outbuilding on Williams Road where they found a bobcat.

TWRA Officer Shawn Edgmon was called to the scene to help with the bobcat.

The animal appeared to be healthy and was caught by Officer Edgmon.

Officer Edgmon released the bobcat in a secluded part of Sequatchie County.