PHOTOS: Dunlap police, TWRA called to bobcat discovery in outbui - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Dunlap police, TWRA called to bobcat discovery in outbuilding

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Dunlap Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Dunlap Police Department.
Photo courtesy of the Dunlap Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Dunlap Police Department.
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

Dunlap police were called to an unusual discovery in an outbuilding Friday morning.

Officers arrived to the outbuilding on Williams Road where they found a bobcat.

TWRA Officer Shawn Edgmon was called to the scene to help with the bobcat.

The animal appeared to be healthy and was caught by Officer Edgmon.

Officer Edgmon released the bobcat in a secluded part of Sequatchie County.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.