Salvation Army opens overnight shelter, volunteers needed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army opens overnight shelter, volunteers needed

Posted: Updated:

Temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing Friday night in the Tennessee Valley.

With the Chattanooga Community Kitchen at capacity, The Salvation Army will open their doors for overnight emergency shelter for the homeless this weekend. Next week, if needed, they will open each evening at 6:00pm.  

The ReCreate Café, The Salvation Army's Day Center at 800 McCallie Avenue, is preparing to serve those in need throughout the frigid nights and during its normal hours during the day. The day shelter will also open Saturday since temperatures will be below freezing during the day. 
 
The Salvation Army and The Chattanooga Community Kitchen, have been coordinating throughout the day to handle the increase demand of services. The Salvation Army has agreed to take an additional 50 guests to help offset their high guest count.
 
"Our goal is to partner with other agencies to keep people safe and warm with these low temperatures setting in," said Major Robert Lyle, Chattanooga Salvation Army Area Commander. "We need monetary donations since shelter is not budgeted and need coffee, creamer and travel-size toiletry items for the shelter. Also, our supply of new heaters for low-income home owners has been depleted."
 
Volunteers are needed to help serve in the shelter. For volunteer information, email Alissa.Best@uss.salvationarmy.org, or call 423-505-9747 .
 
Monetary donations are welcomed for those experiencing high utility bills that come from having to keep temperatures warmer in their homes. Donations of coffee, toiletries, new heaters or money are being accepted at The Salvation Army, 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403. Monetary donations can also be made online or by calling 1-800-Sal-Army or 423-756-1023.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.