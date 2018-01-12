Walmart reveals the best-selling items sold online in every state

While shopping for everyday essentials at superstores is a mainstay across the country, the items people are most likely to buy really does vary, depending on where you live.

Walmart recently analyzed orders placed online at Walmart.com in 2017 and came up with its list of the bestselling items from state-to-state. About one-third of the states had a food or beverage item as its top-seller, while others, like crayons, glue sticks and coin banks, were pretty unique.

To figure out the store's best digital sellers, Walmart analyzed the top 25 most popular items purchased at Walmart.com for each state. In some cases, they found that one specific item — like the Barbie Farmer Doll — was outselling all other items. But in other cases, the bestsellers were grouped together into a general item from different brands, like orange juice or vanilla frosting.

Those with a sweet tooth may want to visit Arkansas, where shoppers seem to cherish chocolate above all else. Colorado would also be a great place to visit, as its bestseller is Peanut M&Ms. Maine shoppers like to stock up on brownie mix and in Washington, it appears home bakers are using lots of vanilla frosting.

Those of us who are less dessert-minded and prefer savory items may want to go to Minnesota, where residents stocked up on Flamin' Hot Cheetos last year. North Carolinians are big on mayonnaise and Oklahoma shoppers just can't get enough barbecue sauce.

As for beverages, it’s not surprising to see protein powder is a very popular order in health-minded California. Orange juice is a top seller in South Dakota but not in Florida, the nation's largest producer of oranges. Curiously, shoppers in the Sunshine State are ordering a lot of sparkling cider online. And for those who really just need a morning boost, head to Indiana, where residents get energized with lots of instant coffee.

Some non-food item standouts on the list include the Barbie Farmer doll (which Hawaiians seem to love) and oil-less fryers in Mississippi. In Alaska, antifreeze was the top-selling product in 2017 ... no surprise there!

Here's the complete list, broken down by every U.S. state:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV and marine antifreeze

Arizona: LOL Surprise Dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: M&Ms Peanut Chocolate Candy

Connecticut: "Ghost in the Shell" DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair

Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection

Illinois – Erasers

Indiana - Instant coffee

Iowa – Water softening crystals

Kansas - Ozark Trail tumblers

Kentucky – 4-inch by 6-inch photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownie mix

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan – Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers candy

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios cereal

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum

Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: Barbecue sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin bank

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity power discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As doll

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts

Ultimately, it's important to note that these are all top sellers from online orders, not brick-and-mortar store locations, so what people are buying in the real world may be different than what they're adding to their digital carts.