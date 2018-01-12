Walmart reveals the best-selling items sold online in every stat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walmart reveals the best-selling items sold online in every state

While shopping for everyday essentials at superstores is a mainstay across the country, the items people are most likely to buy really does vary, depending on where you live.

Walmart recently analyzed orders placed online at Walmart.com in 2017 and came up with its list of the bestselling items from state-to-state. About one-third of the states had a food or beverage item as its top-seller, while others, like crayons, glue sticks and coin banks, were pretty unique.

To figure out the store's best digital sellers, Walmart analyzed the top 25 most popular items purchased at Walmart.com for each state. In some cases, they found that one specific item — like the Barbie Farmer Doll — was outselling all other items. But in other cases, the bestsellers were grouped together into a general item from different brands, like orange juice or vanilla frosting.

Those with a sweet tooth may want to visit Arkansas, where shoppers seem to cherish chocolate above all else. Colorado would also be a great place to visit, as its bestseller is Peanut M&Ms. Maine shoppers like to stock up on brownie mix and in Washington, it appears home bakers are using lots of vanilla frosting.

Those of us who are less dessert-minded and prefer savory items may want to go to Minnesota, where residents stocked up on Flamin' Hot Cheetos last year. North Carolinians are big on mayonnaise and Oklahoma shoppers just can't get enough barbecue sauce.

As for beverages, it’s not surprising to see protein powder is a very popular order in health-minded California. Orange juice is a top seller in South Dakota but not in Florida, the nation's largest producer of oranges. Curiously, shoppers in the Sunshine State are ordering a lot of sparkling cider online. And for those who really just need a morning boost, head to Indiana, where residents get energized with lots of instant coffee.

Some non-food item standouts on the list include the Barbie Farmer doll (which Hawaiians seem to love) and oil-less fryers in Mississippi. In Alaska, antifreeze was the top-selling product in 2017 ... no surprise there!

Here's the complete list, broken down by every U.S. state:

  • Alabama: Crayons
  • Alaska: RV and marine antifreeze
  • Arizona: LOL Surprise Dolls
  • Arkansas: Chocolate
  • California: Protein powder
  • Colorado: M&Ms Peanut Chocolate Candy
  • Connecticut: "Ghost in the Shell" DVD
  • Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
  • Florida: Sparkling cider
  • Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair
  • Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll
  • Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
  • Illinois – Erasers
  • Indiana - Instant coffee
  • Iowa – Water softening crystals
  • Kansas - Ozark Trail tumblers
  • Kentucky – 4-inch by 6-inch photo prints
  • Louisiana: Root beer extract
  • Maine: Brownie mix
  • Maryland: Glue sticks
  • Massachusetts: Refrigerators
  • Michigan – Lavender-scented cleaning products
  • Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos
  • Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
  • Missouri: Life Savers candy
  • Montana: Madden NFL video games
  • Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
  • Nevada: Dog treats
  • New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
  • New Jersey: Pool salt
  • New Mexico: Cat food
  • New York: Cheerios cereal
  • North Carolina: Mayonnaise
  • North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
  • Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
  • Oklahoma: Barbecue sauce
  • Oregon: Humidifiers
  • Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
  • Rhode Island: Christmas lights
  • South Carolina: Coin bank
  • South Dakota: Orange juice
  • Tennessee: Disney Infinity power discs
  • Texas: TV wall mounts
  • Utah: Personal travel care kits
  • Vermont: Sweet canned corn
  • Virginia: Coolers
  • Washington: Vanilla frosting
  • West Virginia: My Life As doll
  • Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
  • Wyoming: Flannel shirts

Ultimately, it's important to note that these are all top sellers from online orders, not brick-and-mortar store locations, so what people are buying in the real world may be different than what they're adding to their digital carts.

