UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting suspect added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list

UPDATE: A reputed Aryan Nations gang member accused of wounding a Knoxville police officer in a Thursday night shooting has been added to Tennessee's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ronnie Lucas Wilson, 31, who allegedly opened fire on a Knoxville Police Department officer during a traffic stop, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

Officer Jay Williams has been released from the hospital and is recovering from a single gunshot wound he suffered to his shoulder during the attack, police said.

Williams was shot about 8:30 p.m. as he attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding along Washington Pike in front of the Target store in Northeast Knoxville, Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said.

