Former CNN political analyst Roland Martin to visit UTC for Martin Luther King Jr. event

Former CNN Political Analyst Roland Martin will be speaking at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, as part of their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Friday, Jan. 19. Martin name is synonymous with politics from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, he has sat down an interviewed multiple, politicians including presidents.

He served as a political analyst for CNN during the 2008 presidential election. The next year CNN won the Peabody Award for that outstanding election coverage. Martin has also served as the host of TV One’s “NewsOne Now.” This daily morning news show focused on culture and politics from the African American perspective. Martin is also a senior analyst for the Tom Joyner Morning Show, a syndicated radio show.

As a seasoned journalist, Martin engages with the current generation through his multiple social media platforms. He has been featured in both Jet and Ebony magazines, and received two NAACP Image Awards. He has authored three books; Listening to the Spirit Within, 50 Perspectives On Faith, Speak, Brother! A Black Road to the Whitehouse, and has been named as the number one black pundit in the U.S.

What: Journalist and political analyst Roland Martin

When: Friday, Jan. 19

Schedule:

10:30 a.m. — Open forum, University Center Auditorium, this specific event is free and open to the public

11:30 a.m. — Radio interview on WUTC-FM

Noon — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Lunch with 30-minute

presentation by Martin followed by Q&A, Tennessee Room, UTC University Center.