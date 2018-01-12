Facebook's news feed is changing - what it means to you

Crews from TDOT are out preparing to treat interstates and state roads.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
A third person was at the home and is being questioned by deputies as they search for the suspect.More
Even with a staggering 25 restaurants in the Tennessee Valley earning perfect scores, a small number of others have issues.More
The evening commute will be a tricky one. Temperatures look to be down to the freezing mark for Chattanooga, Dayton, Fort Payne, and those west of I-75.More
A release from the department of education says the driver left two children unattended on a school bus. The release does not say how long the children were left on the bus alone.More
Tennesseans now have more ways to reinstate their driver license.More
Johnson City health officials report a person has died from the flu. That brings the total number of reported flu-related deaths in Tennessee up to five this flu season.More
