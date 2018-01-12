Multi-vehicle accident on I-24 W in Marion County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Multi-vehicle accident on I-24 W in Marion County

By WRCB Staff
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 24 west at mile marker 166 which is near Aetna Mountain.
It happened a little after 7:00 a.m. Friday.
THP dispatch says at least four vehicles including a tractor trailer are involved.  
Injuries are reported.
TDOT expects the accident to be clear by noon eastern.
 

