Flu death reported in Johnson City - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Flu death reported in Johnson City

Johnson City  health officials report a person has died from the flu.

That brings the total number of reported flu-related deaths in Tennessee up to five this flu season...
 Older adults, pregnant women and children are at the highest risk of developing complications from the flu...
Doctors say to go to the hospital if you have trouble breathing, can't keep fluids down, and have a fever of over 100 for more than a day..
        
    
 

