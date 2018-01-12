Wet morning commute followed by slick conditions Friday night

Good Friday morning!

High temperatures are occurring this morning! It will be a wet morning commute with rain showers and temperatures in the 50s through 9AM. Cold air will begin to move in to areas near Altamont and Coalmont by 9AM-10AM. There could be a 20 degree temperature drop by this time for those west of I-75. By noon many of us will be drastically seeing temperatures fall. Chattanooga looks to be close to 40 degrees by 12PM-1PM.

The evening commute will be a tricky one. Temperatures look to be down to the freezing mark for Chattanooga, Dayton, Fort Payne, and those west of I-75. Due to the mild temperatures over the past several days, light ice on bridges, overpasses, and decks will be possible, while the ground may prevent from much ice accretion. A mix of sleet and snow however is possible to start up in Hamilton county between 4PM and 6PM. Between 7PM and 8PM the wintry mix looks to be changing over to all snow for mainly counties in middle Tennessee and north. Snow amounts of 1/2" to 1" are possible through 2AM Saturday morning. Accumulation looks to only occur mainly on grassy areas.

It turns much colder overnight as temperatures drop to the 20s! It will be cold, with increasing sun later in the day on Saturday with highs in the middle 30s. Another surge of arctic air arrives by Monday night. At this time there is a small chance for winter weather on Monday. For additional weather updates please follow @WRCBWeather on Twitter and download the WRCBWeather App for the newest information.

FRIDAY