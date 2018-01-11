UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting on N. Crest Drive

UPDATE: The victim of the shooting who was also a suspect to a burglary has been identify as 24 years old Gary McCoy.

The shooting happened Thursday night on the 100 block of N. Crest Drive. McCoy who was shot attempted to seek assistance from someone inside the home. The victim knocked on multiple doors for assistance, but when no one answered, McCoy shattered a glass sliding door with a lawn chair in attempt to activate the home alarm.

HCEMS transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be released when it is available.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call police. 423-698-2525 and stay tuned to WRCBtv.com for additional updates on this case.

Investigators were able to locate the original crime scene nearby

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating this incident and following all actionable leads

