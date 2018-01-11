Shooting victim seeks help from resident on N. Crest Drive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting victim seeks help from resident on N. Crest Drive

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. 

It was reported around 11:00 p.m. from the 100 block of N. Crest Drive.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the victim was trying to get help from a resident on N. Crest and officers are trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released and are under investigation.

Stay WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

