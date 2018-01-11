Durham fires driver for leaving kids unattended on school bus

A Hamilton County school bus driver has been fired for leaving children alone on the bus.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

A release from the department of education says the driver left two children unattended on a school bus. The release does not say how long the children were left on the bus alone.

The driver, employed by Durham School Services, is no longer employed by Durham.

“Our very first priority in any situation is the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to us by the parents and families of this community,” stated Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “In every situation from the child boarding a bus in the morning to activities in the classroom or at school, the safety of children drives everything we do as a school system.”

The name of the driver has not been released.

