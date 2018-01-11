Building maker moves some work from Mississippi to Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A company that manufactures metal buildings is laying off about 100 Mississippi employees as it moves some production to Tennessee.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the layoffs will happen at Kirby Building Systems in Starkville. Nucor Corporation, which acquired Kirby in 2007, is transferring its metal building manufacturing operations to Portland, Tennessee.

The company made the announcement Wednesday.

Katherine Miller, Nucor's director of public affairs and corporate communications, said there are "resources in place" to help the Starkville workers find employment elsewhere in the company.

She said the company will "maintain a significant commercial and technical presence at the Starkville facility."

Nucor's Buildings Group manufactures its metal buildings under the following brands: Nucor Building Systems, American Buildings Company, Kirby Building Systems and CBC Steel Buildings.

