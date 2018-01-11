UPDATE: Registered sex offender charged in Avondale rape investigation

Chattanooga police have charged a man for raping a person in the Avondale neighborhood on January 3.

Police say 54-year-old Anthony Lebron Vance was arrested on unrelated charges the day of the incident.

Police were able to identify him as the suspect in the Avondale incident, due to the detailed description provided by the victim.

Vance was formally charged with rape on January 10, following further investigation.

Court records show this isn't the first time Vance has faced rape related charges. According to the TBI, Vance is a registered sex offender who classified as "violent." Court records show Vance pleaded guilty to violating the sex offender registry in December of 2017.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 18.

