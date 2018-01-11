HCSO 12 Most Wanted suspect wanted for statutory rape arrested

A suspect on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list was arrested this week.

Rodriquez Davar Jones, 25, was wanted for three counts of statutory rape and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jones was arrested on January 8. According to the Hamilton County booking report, Jones is also charged with domestic assault, kidnapping, robbery, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with emergency calls.

Jones is being held in the Hamilton County jail on $40,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 16.

If you have any information about a 12 Most Wanted suspect, please call (423) 209-7140 or (423) 622-0022. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.