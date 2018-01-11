HCSO 12 Most Wanted suspect wanted for statutory rape arrested

A semi caught fire early Thursday morning and is blocking several northbound lanes on I-75.More
A semi caught fire early Thursday morning and is blocking several northbound lanes on I-75.More
A third person was at the home and is being questioned by deputies as they search for the suspect.More
A third person was at the home and is being questioned by deputies as they search for the suspect.More
Even with a staggering 25 restaurants in the Tennessee Valley earning perfect scores, a small number of others have issues.More
Even with a staggering 25 restaurants in the Tennessee Valley earning perfect scores, a small number of others have issues.More
Local physicians are urging people to avoid certain activities that could put someone at higher risk for getting infected. Here are five habits that can help you prevent the flu.More
Local physicians are urging people to avoid certain activities that could put someone at higher risk for getting infected. Here are five habits that can help you prevent the flu.More
A Louisiana teacher who spoke out against a superintendent’s new contract was handcuffed and arrested during a school board meeting in an incident caught on video.More
A Louisiana teacher who spoke out against a superintendent’s new contract was handcuffed and arrested during a school board meeting in an incident caught on video.More
"Taking a drink, getting the cup to my mouth. Starting my car. Everything is just a challenge now, I have to learn to adapt," Craig said.More
"Taking a drink, getting the cup to my mouth. Starting my car. Everything is just a challenge now, I have to learn to adapt," Craig said.More
Tennesseans now have more ways to reinstate their driver license.More
Tennesseans now have more ways to reinstate their driver license.More
According to Adweek, a print advertisement for one of Ikea’s cribs in a popular Swedish women’s magazine offers expectant mothers a discount.More
According to Adweek, a print advertisement for one of Ikea’s cribs in a popular Swedish women’s magazine offers expectant mothers a discount.More
The 12 felony counts came from Watson's failure to pay taxes on vehicles he sold in Tennessee.More
The 12 felony counts came from Watson's failure to pay taxes on vehicles he sold in Tennessee.More