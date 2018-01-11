Chattanooga no longer accepting glass in curbside recycling

If you plan to recycle glass, you can no longer leave it in your blue containers outside your home. This week the City of Chattanooga sent out a post card notifying customers. Now, they are turning to residents to figure out how to handle a problem with recycling glass.

If it's recyclable, Allison Van Winkle's family sorts it, and leaves it on the curb for the city to pick up.

"We put everything in the bin that they allow us to and a few other things they don't really publicize that you can, I’m all over it,” Van Winkle said.

However, that will soon change, the city let customers know that they will no longer accept glass pickup.

"There's that convenience issue that people are now used to putting everything into their blue bins, that they're going to have to back and now sort again if they want their glass recycled,” said Dawn Hjelseth.

Hjelseth, who works for Green | Spaces , a non-profit that promotes sustainability. She says when glass gets mixed with other items in trucks, it makes it difficult to sort.

"Removing glass from the recycle containers it will help ensure that more stuff sent to west rock will be recycled,” she explained.

We reached out to the City of Chattanooga, they say people can always take glass to one of their five recycling centers, located throughout the city, those services are not impacted by this change.

Locations

5955 Brainerd Road

1250 E. 3rd Street

3202 Kelleys Ferry Road

8004 Batters Place Road

4500 N. Access Road

Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Closed on the following holidays:

New Year's Day

Easter Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

However, for those that still want curbside pickup, there's still a chance it could be offered in the future.

The city put out a survey to look at viable options for customers.

"It took ten seconds, there was literally five questions, it was very easy,” said Van Winkle.

One question asks if curbside pickup continued, would customers be willing to pay extra?

"I’d be willing to pay a few bucks a month if it would add he convenience factor,” she said.

Regardless of the outcome from the city, Van Winkle plans to continue doing her part to help the environment.

"If it saves stuff from our landfill, if it repurposes things, or puts them back into the flow for use instead of just throwing them away and having to start fresh then I say why not?” she said.