Registered sex offender charged with rape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Registered sex offender charged with rape

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga man who is a registered sex offender has been arrested and charged with rape.

Police arrested Anthony Lebron Vance Wednesday after the victim called police following the January 3, 2018 rape.

The arrest affidavit says that Vance grabbed the victim and dragged her behind several duplexes on Wilson Street where the alleged rape occurred.

Vance told the victim he was a member of the Crips gang, and that he had a gun in his pocket. he then threatened to kill her and her family, according to police.

The description the victim gave to police helped them find the suspect, who was later identified in a photo lineup by the victim.

Vance denied encountering the victim, the assault and rape, and has been charged with the crime.

