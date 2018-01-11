Eight Hamilton County schools offering free summer literacy programs this year

The state is offering more money this year to help summer reading programs across the state.

Including Hamilton County, where eight public schools will be able to provide summer literacy programs for free.

Students at Clifton Hills Elementary are getting back into the swing of things after the holiday break.

Inside Lauren Blackmon's 3rd grade class, students are catching up on reading.

This group is working on guided reading with Blackmon.

The one-on-one time with a teacher, Principal Lindsay Starnes said, helps students learn more.

"It's amazing to see when kids finally get it, they're excited and they just want to progress and progress and progress," she added.

This summer, these eight schools will be able to provide groups like this to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders:

Barger Academy

East Lake Elementary

Woodmore Elementary

Lakeside Academy

Calvin Donaldson

Clifton Hills Elementary

Wolftever Creek Elementary

Orchard Knob Elementary

Starnes said the program will help forward learning during a time when students sometimes regress.

"This provides an opportunity for students, throughout the month of June, four days a week to provide intensive support with small group instruction as well as arts integration," she said.

The cost of the program and transportation will be paid for through a state grant.

