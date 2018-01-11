Scenic City featured in New York Times' '52 Places to Go in 2018' story

A New York Times online story outlines ' 52 Places to Go in 2018 ,' making your vacation plans perhaps a bit easier. And Chattanooga is on the list.

The online feature details a short history of the destination, some of the features making it unique (that you may want to visit) and suggests some great places to dine as well.

Topping the list is New Orleans, aka The Big Easy.

Chattanooga slots in at #25, right between Fiji and Oslo. Pretty good global company for the Scenic City.

The global list could also serve as a traveler's bucket list, with an amazing array of destinations such as Route of Parks in Chile to Iceland to Prague in the Czech Republic.

Better start hoarding those frequent flyer miles if you have a case of wanderlust.