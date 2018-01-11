California's Montecito has drawn celebrities since Chaplin

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

A federal judge has likened the nation's opioid epidemic to the deadly 1918 flu pandemic while noting the drug crisis is "100 percent manmade.".

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Officials say 32 people have been slain in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico in the first 11 days of the year, double the number killed over the same period in 2017.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump's name off the building.

Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

The California coastal community hit hard by this week's deadly mudslides is known as the home of Oprah, but it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who first made Montecito a celebrity haven.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

The chief executive of a Baltimore hospital has apologized after a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and socks, at a bus stop at night.

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

Montecito, the California coastal enclave devastated by this week's deadly mudslides, is known as Oprah's hometown. But it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who helped make it a haven for celebrities.

At the height of his fame in 1928, Chaplin led a small group of investors who built the Montecito Inn, which he called "the cream of the coast," a posh getaway two blocks from the Pacific Ocean that became a local landmark. In its lobby is a life-sized statue of Chaplin.

Since early Tuesday, like much of the rest of Montecito, the statue has been knee-deep in mud.

The deadly mudslides that ravaged the town came a month after a massive wildfire drove many residents from their homes and blackened the nearby mountains. With no vegetation left to absorb the rain, the slides came quickly amid a torrential downpour.

At least 17 people died and about 500 homes were damaged or destroyed. The stark images of streets filled with boulders, downed trees, wrecked cars and obliterated houses generated international attention and sympathy to the community of 9,000 people that in normal times values its privacy.

Tennis legend Jimmy Connors was among those who were stranded and had to be airlifted from the area by the Coast Guard.

"Montecito - fires burn - rain comes - mudslides and devastation - evacuated today by helicopter - thoughts and prayers for all!!!" Connors tweeted.

Oprah Winfrey, fresh off a Golden Globes speech that inspired calls for her to run for president, posted Instagram photos of the shin-deep mud in her yard and video of rescue helicopters flying overhead.

She is a star among stars in the town that is teeming with them. Ellen DeGeneres, Al Gore, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Stewart and Rob Lowe either live or own part-time homes there.

"I have a very pleasant existence in Montecito," Dick Wolf, creator of the "Law & Order" television empire, told The Associated Press in 2014.

Nearly a century ago, Chaplin made his first visit and fell in love with the area and its Mediterranean climate, ocean views and canyon serenity.

Just to the north are hot springs that had been treasured for centuries by the native Chumash Indians, Spanish settlers, and starting in 1855, a handful of wealthy Americans who thought they had healing power.

To the south is the Pacific Ocean and to the west is Santa Barbara and its city amenities.

About 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast is Los Angeles, where Chaplin, his fellow Montecito Inn investor Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle and other silent-film stars worked.

These are the same features that make the area so appealing for modern celebrities. While it has grown, it also has resisted growth - shunning excessive development, billboards and fast food outlets. Its downtown is a small collection of bistros and boutiques.

In 1942, Chaplin, age 53, married 18-year-old Oona O'Neill in a Montecito wedding that both dazzled and scandalized the country.

Since then, Kim Kardashian West, Melissa Etheridge and Jessica Simpson are among the many who have had Montecito weddings.

The town has resisted annexation by Santa Barbara, instead remaining unincorporated. Its population is mostly older and overwhelmingly white. And it's wealthy - the median home price among current listings is more than $4 million.

While most homeowners have fire insurance, very few typically have flood insurance, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams said. Officials urged them to get it as the storm bore down, though only a handful did.

Jeff Bridges, among the town's famous residents, said his house took a hit.

"Our home has been severely damaged, but we are safe, and so thankful for that and for the first responders who are working tirelessly to save people," Bridges tweeted Thursday. "We are heartbroken over the loss of lives in our community. Your prayers and best wishes are most appreciated."

