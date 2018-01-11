UPDATE: Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Polk County

UPDATE: Two people were shot overnight in Polk County. One victim has died as a result of the shooting.

Both victims, who were in their 20's, were airlifted to Erlanger. One died at the hospital.

The incident happened at about 11:45pm Wednesday night in the 9300 block of Highway 411.

Sheriff Steve Ross says the shooting happened inside the home. A third person was at the home and is being questioned by deputies.

The search for a suspect is still underway.

PREVIOUS STORY: Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

Dispatchers confirm to Channel 3 that the investigation is on Delano Road, and Sheriff Steve Ross is at the scene.

Channel 3 has a crew enroute.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.