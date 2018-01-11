Publix hosting job fair through Saturday for new store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Publix hosting job fair through Saturday for new store

Publix is hiring workers for their new Chattanooga store, which will be located in the Village at Waterside just north of Hamilton Place Mall.

The job fair runs January 11-13, from 9:00am to 6:00pm each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Hamilton Place, 2343 Shallowford Village Drive in Chattanooga MAP LINK

Publix has been ranked among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For during the past consecutive 20 years.

Applicants can begin the process online as well as schedule appointments to apply at the hiring event.

