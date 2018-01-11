Roach found in cooler, food left out and uncovered hands

A staggering 25 restaurants in the Tennessee Valley earned perfect health department scores of 100 this week.

But a small number of others have staff training and food safety procedures to improve upon.

Baskin Robbins at 4767 Highway 58 scored an 80, with reasons including owner not able to demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, frosting batter left out and not covered, employee drink stored in prep area, non-food contact surfaces dirty, self-service items stored on floor, countertops in poor repair- no longer cleanable. Corrected to 95.

At the Applebee's at 5626 Brainerd Road, an 83 was awarded for drain line at beverage center leaking, cook handling raw hamburger and then plate for serving and wrapping sandwiches without gloves, thermometer with build-up, not reading temps correctly.

The nearby Longhorn Steakhouse at 5911 Brainerd Road earned a score of 83 for ice machine lid missing a protective piece, old spillage on floors and walls at serving line, old build-up sides of doorknobs, roach inside the door of cooler. Corrected to 93.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

85 Hardee's 6305 Ringgold Road

87 Subway 212 Frazier Avenue

87 Heart Attack Shack 4345 Ringgold Road

87 Toscana Italian Grill 6219 Lee Highway

90 McDonald's 4608 Highway 58

90 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road

92 Countryside Cafe 8223 Mahan Gap Road

92 Community Pie 850 Market Street

93 Jack's 3530 Cummings Highway

93 Subway 6054 Shallowford Road

94 I Love Juice Bar 7407 Igou Gap Road

94 Chicken Salad Chick 1820 Gunbarrel Road

94 Hana Steak & Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.

94 Salsarita's 2115 Gunbarrel Road

95 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Road

95 McDonald's 4608 Highway 58

96 Greyfriar's 321 Market Street

96 Moe's 1820 Gunbarrel Road

95 Beast and Barrel 16 Frazier Avenue

95 Crust Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road

95 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road

97 Zaxby's 623 Signal Mountain Road

97 Western-Sizzlin' 6021 Relocation Way

97 Papa John's Pizza 5940 Highway 58

98 3 Bros Pizzeria 3646 Brainerd Road

98 Dunkin Donuts 4535 Highway 58

98 Starbucks Coffee 5238 Highway 153

98 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike

98 Formosa 5425 Highway 153

98 Ceniza 9453 Bradmore Lane

98 Julie Darling Donuts 121 Frazier Avenue

98 Burger King 676 Signal Mountain Road

98 Revelator Coffee 10 Frazier Avenue

98 Wings Town 1805 E. 23rd Street

99 Stone Cup Coffee 280 Frazier Avenue

99 Good Dog 34 Frazier Avenue

99 Burger King 1097 Engle Avenue

99 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Highway

99 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street

99 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Road

100 Starbucks Coffee 5610 Brainerd Road

100 Haven's Diner 4817 Highway 58

100 Goodman Coffee 1110 Market Street

100 Domino's 5730 Highway 58

100 Tasty Donuts 1414 Jenkins Road

100 Planet Smoothie 1414 Jenkins Road

100 The Bread Basket 7804 East Brainerd Road

100 PF Chang's 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Marcos 7794 East Brainerd Road

100 Domino's 3504 Dayton Blvd.

100 Burger King 10180 Dayton Pike

100 Baskin Robbins 625 Signal Mountain Road

100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 N. Market Street

100 Jack's Sugar Shack 50 Frazier Avenue

100 Subway 5922 Hixson Pike

100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixson Pike

Hamilton County hotels

92 Super 8 8934 Lee Highway

Catoosa County

97 Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St., Ringgold

96 Donut Place, 390 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

93 Dunkin’ Donuts, 589 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

90 Golden Corral, 760 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

98 Logan’s Road House, 2584 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

100 Dade County Nutrition Center, 9622 S US Highway 11, Trenton

92 Days Inn of Trenton, 95 Killian Ave., Trenton

100 Lookout Mountain Pizza Company, 203 Scenic Hwy., Rising Fawn

Murray County

100 Chatsworth Elementary School, 500 Green Rd., Chatsworth

100 Enrollment Learning Complex, 500 Green Rd., Chatsworth

100 North Murray High School, 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Rd., Chatsworth

Walker County

97 Subway (Walmart), 2625 Hwy 27, N LaFayette

