Roach found in cooler, food left out and uncovered hands

A staggering 25 restaurants in the Tennessee Valley earned perfect health department scores of 100 this week.
But a small number of others have staff training and food safety procedures to improve upon.
Baskin Robbins at 4767 Highway 58 scored an 80, with reasons including owner not able to demonstrate enough food safety knowledge, frosting batter left out and not covered, employee drink stored in prep area, non-food contact surfaces dirty, self-service items stored on floor, countertops in poor repair- no longer cleanable. Corrected to 95.
At the Applebee's at 5626 Brainerd Road, an 83 was awarded for drain line at beverage center leaking, cook handling raw hamburger and then plate for serving and wrapping sandwiches without gloves, thermometer with build-up, not reading temps correctly.
The nearby Longhorn Steakhouse at 5911 Brainerd Road earned a score of 83 for ice machine lid missing a protective piece, old spillage on floors and walls at serving line, old build-up sides of doorknobs, roach inside the door of cooler. Corrected to 93.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 85 Hardee's 6305 Ringgold Road
- 87 Subway 212 Frazier Avenue
- 87 Heart Attack Shack 4345 Ringgold Road
- 87 Toscana Italian Grill 6219 Lee Highway
- 90 McDonald's 4608 Highway 58
- 90 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road
- 92 Countryside Cafe 8223 Mahan Gap Road
- 92 Community Pie 850 Market Street
- 93 Jack's 3530 Cummings Highway
- 93 Subway 6054 Shallowford Road
- 94 I Love Juice Bar 7407 Igou Gap Road
- 94 Chicken Salad Chick 1820 Gunbarrel Road
- 94 Hana Steak & Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 94 Salsarita's 2115 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Road
- 95 McDonald's 4608 Highway 58
- 96 Greyfriar's 321 Market Street
- 96 Moe's 1820 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Beast and Barrel 16 Frazier Avenue
- 95 Crust Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road
- 95 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road
- 97 Zaxby's 623 Signal Mountain Road
- 97 Western-Sizzlin' 6021 Relocation Way
- 97 Papa John's Pizza 5940 Highway 58
- 98 3 Bros Pizzeria 3646 Brainerd Road
- 98 Dunkin Donuts 4535 Highway 58
- 98 Starbucks Coffee 5238 Highway 153
- 98 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike
- 98 Formosa 5425 Highway 153
- 98 Ceniza 9453 Bradmore Lane
- 98 Julie Darling Donuts 121 Frazier Avenue
- 98 Burger King 676 Signal Mountain Road
- 98 Revelator Coffee 10 Frazier Avenue
- 98 Wings Town 1805 E. 23rd Street
- 99 Stone Cup Coffee 280 Frazier Avenue
- 99 Good Dog 34 Frazier Avenue
- 99 Burger King 1097 Engle Avenue
- 99 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Highway
- 99 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street
- 99 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Starbucks Coffee 5610 Brainerd Road
- 100 Haven's Diner 4817 Highway 58
- 100 Goodman Coffee 1110 Market Street
- 100 Domino's 5730 Highway 58
- 100 Tasty Donuts 1414 Jenkins Road
- 100 Planet Smoothie 1414 Jenkins Road
- 100 The Bread Basket 7804 East Brainerd Road
- 100 PF Chang's 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Marcos 7794 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Domino's 3504 Dayton Blvd.
- 100 Burger King 10180 Dayton Pike
- 100 Baskin Robbins 625 Signal Mountain Road
- 100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 N. Market Street
- 100 Jack's Sugar Shack 50 Frazier Avenue
- 100 Subway 5922 Hixson Pike
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixson Pike
Hamilton County hotels
- 92 Super 8 8934 Lee Highway
Catoosa County
- 97 Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St., Ringgold
- 96 Donut Place, 390 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 93 Dunkin’ Donuts, 589 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 90 Golden Corral, 760 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 98 Logan’s Road House, 2584 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Nutrition Center, 9622 S US Highway 11, Trenton
- 92 Days Inn of Trenton, 95 Killian Ave., Trenton
- 100 Lookout Mountain Pizza Company, 203 Scenic Hwy., Rising Fawn
Murray County
- 100 Chatsworth Elementary School, 500 Green Rd., Chatsworth
- 100 Enrollment Learning Complex, 500 Green Rd., Chatsworth
- 100 North Murray High School, 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Rd., Chatsworth
Walker County
- 97 Subway (Walmart), 2625 Hwy 27, N LaFayette
Whitfield County
- 95 AMC Walnut Square 12, 875 Walnut Square Blvd., Dalton
- 91 Bamboo Express, 816 Walnut Square Blvd STE 5, Dalton
- 99 Brookwood School, 501 Central Ave, Dalton
- 100 Centro de Bienestar, 2705 Airport Rd, Dalton
- 99 Chelsea’ Cup & Saucer dba Chelsea’s on Thorton, 501 S Thorton Ave, Dalton
- 96 Chick-fil-A, 816 Walnut Square Blvd STE 59, Dalton
- 100 Club Nutricional, 700 Redwine St., Dalton
- 96 Dalton Falls Golf, 2817 Airport Rd, Dalton
- 91 El Pollo Alegre, 323 S Grimes St, Dalton
- 96 Fruteria Alejandra, 2753 Old Grade, Dalton
- 98 Fruteria Alejandra #2, 2753 Old Grade Rd, Dalton
- 91 Fruteria Alejandra #3, 2753 Old Grade Rd, Dalton
- 98 Gold’s Gym, 816 Walnut Square Blvd Bldg E, Dalton
- 98 Gondolier Pizza, 900 S Thorton Ave, Dalton
- 95 Hardee’s #43, 580 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 94 Little Caesars, 1501 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 96 Marco’s Pizza, 785 Shugart Rd Ste 8, Dalton
- 96 Miracle’s Pizzeria, 208 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Nuestra salud Es Primero, 1000 Underwood St STE 1, Dalton
- 83 Ozone Skate Center, 611 Sheridan Ave, Dalton
- 97 Panera Bread Bakery (Café #3837), 1303 W Walnut Ave STE 1, Dalton
- 87 Subway #37781, 815 Shugart Rd., Dalton
- 92 Sweet Spot, 336 S Hamilton St, Dalton
- 98 Taco Bell #029027, 1242 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 84 Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St, Dalton
- 96 Tijuana’s Restaurant, 328 S Hamilton St, Dalton
- 91 Valley Point Elementary School, 3798 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Valley Point Middle School, 3796 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 96 Westwood School, 708 Trammel St, Dalton
- 99 Zaxby’s of Dalton #2, 352 Northgate Dr, Dalton