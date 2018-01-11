Shed fire spreads to home, displaces family - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shed fire spreads to home, displaces family

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Courtesy: Chief Michael W. Crites with Tennessee Protective Services Courtesy: Chief Michael W. Crites with Tennessee Protective Services
Chief Michael W. Crites with Tennessee Protective Services Chief Michael W. Crites with Tennessee Protective Services
Chief Michael W. Crites with Tennessee Protective Services Chief Michael W. Crites with Tennessee Protective Services
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire forced them out of their home.

It happened Wednesday night on East 26th Street.

The fire started in a large shed and spread to the house.

The home has sustained damage to the second floor and attic.

The shed was destroyed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.