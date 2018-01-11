Rain and cold weather headed our way

Good Thursday. The warm weather is going to be coming to an abrupt end this weekend, but until then it will almost feel spring like with temps in the 60s and rain showers popping up.

Today we will be warm and cloudy with a high of 61 and light rain showers on and off through the day. Tonight we will see the warm weather still in place as we drop into the mid 50s by Friday morning. Spotty showers will continue to lift up from the south through the night.

Friday morning the commute will be a wet one with about an inch of rain falling through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping through the afternoon after an early high of 56. IF the moisture hangs around long enough we may see a few snow flurries Friday night into the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

The theme of the weekend will be cold weather. Saturday we will start in the mid to upper 20s and only warm to about 36 in the afternoon. Sunday will be bitterly cold starting in the 10s and again climbing to only 36.

MLK Day will warm just a tad with temps ranging from 25 in the morning to 45 in the afternoon. However, another front will bring another blast of cold air to the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

David Karnes

