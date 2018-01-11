TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire blocks several 75 NB lanes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire blocks several 75 NB lanes

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A semi caught fire early Thursday morning and is blocking several northbound lanes on I-75.

The fire started around 4 a.m. and is just past the East Ridge exit.

Right now it's not clear what the semi is hauling.

