Bitter weather may chill citrus season bloom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Georgia farmers are cautiously optimistic for the coming citrus season after a week of unusually low temperatures.



The Savannah Morning News reports many farmers protected their trees as best as they could, with techniques ranging from pipe insulation to continuously icing the trees to create heat.



But it's uncertain if the trees will still flower.



President of the Georgia Citrus Association Lindy Savelle said many area citrus growers are dealing with that uncertainty right now.



"Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed," Savelle said.

